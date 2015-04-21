Nagpur, Apr 20 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased festival seasonal demand from local millers amid
thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses
and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties touched to a record high in open market here because of unseasonal
rains in this season in the region. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and
enquiries from South-based traders also pushed up prices.
TUAR
* Tuar dal best phod and medium phod firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand
from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions.
* Rice varieties reported strong in open market on increased buying support from
local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,200-3,960 3,100-4,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,300-6,600 5,300-6,500
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,400-5,600 5,200-5,450
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,100-5,300 4,850-5,050
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,800 4,200-4,400
Desi gram Raw 4,000-4,150 3,950-4,050
Gram Filter new 4,650-4,850 4,300-4,500
Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,400-8,600 8,300-8,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,900-8,300 7,800-8,200
Tuar Gavarani New 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350
Tuar Karnataka 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Black 9,300-9,600 9,300-9,600
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,100-10,000 9,100-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,300-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,100-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,400-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-9,800
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,300
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,700 4,100-4,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.