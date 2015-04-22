Nagpur, Apr 22 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased high moisture content supply from producing belts. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw firmed up in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Moong Chamki and watana varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Jowar varieties too reported higher in open market on good marriage season buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,200-3,880 3,200-3,930 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,300-6,450 5,300-6,590 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Desi gram Raw 4,050-4,200 4,000-4,150 Gram Filter new 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Gavarani New 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350 Tuar Karnataka 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Black 9,300-9,600 9,300-9,600 Masoor dal best 7,000-7,250 7,000-7,250 Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,200-9,600 9,100-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,200 3,000-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 3,800-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,200-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.0 degree Celsius (111.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)