Nagpur, Apr 27 Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak overseas arrival also helped to push up prices. * Udid varieties touched to a record high in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Unseasonal rains in this season which damaged Udid stock heavily and weak estimates of production also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,600-6,800, Tuar dal - 9,300-9,600, Udid at 8,400-8,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,900-10,100, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,000-5,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,400-4,200 3,370-4,120 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,300-6,800 5,300-6,720 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,100-5,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,600 Desi gram Raw 4,250-4,400 4,050-4,250 Gram Filter new 4,800-4,950 4,650-4,850 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Best 9,700-9,900 9,500-9,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,400-9,600 9,100-9,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,000-9,200 8,700-8,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,400-8,600 8,100-8,400 Tuar Gavarani New 6,900-7,000 6,600-6,800 Tuar Karnataka 7,100-7,300 6,900-7,100 Tuar Black 9,900-10,400 9,600-10,100 Masoor dal best 7,000-7,250 7,000-7,250 Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,100 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,400 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 10,800-11,200 10,200-10,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,500 9,700-10,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 7,700-8,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,650 3,200-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius (68.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)