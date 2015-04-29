Nagpur, Apr 29 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports
amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these most
consumable oils. Besides, sufficient stocks, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* However, rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section firmed up here on increased
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil because of increased overseas supply.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants
amid restricted arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-40,000 34,100-39,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,600-40,100 34,200-40,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,900-39,600
Amravati 100 33,700-39,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,000-39,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,400, Hingoli - 40,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,500, Malkapur - 40,300, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 40,600,
Washim - 40,300, Solapur - 40,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 630
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 590
Cottonseed refined 615 620
Cottonseed solvent 595 598
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 629 631
Soyoil Solvent 589 591
Cottonseed refined 617 622
Cottonseed solvent 597 601
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 629 632
Soyoil Solvent 589 592
Cottonseed refined oil 617 620
Cottonseed solvent oil 597 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 637 639
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
636 638
JALNA
Soyoil refined
637 640
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 641
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,
Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 640,
Koosnoor - 637, Solapur - 638, Supa - 640, Sangli - 640.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000
Akola -37,500, Washim - 38,000, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 38,500,
Jalna - 38,700, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius (112.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
