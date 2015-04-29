Nagpur, Apr 29 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these most consumable oils. Besides, sufficient stocks, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * However, rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section firmed up here on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil because of increased overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-40,000 34,100-39,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-40,100 34,200-40,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,900-39,600 Amravati 100 33,700-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-39,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,400, Hingoli - 40,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,500, Malkapur - 40,300, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 40,600, Washim - 40,300, Solapur - 40,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 590 Cottonseed refined 615 620 Cottonseed solvent 595 598 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 629 631 Soyoil Solvent 589 591 Cottonseed refined 617 622 Cottonseed solvent 597 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 629 632 Soyoil Solvent 589 592 Cottonseed refined oil 617 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 597 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 637 639 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 636 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643, Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 637, Solapur - 638, Supa - 640, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Washim - 38,000, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - 38,700, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius (112.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *