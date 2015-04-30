Nagpur, Apr 30 Soyabean, groundnut and rapeseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready section. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. Reports about weak production in the region in this season also activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-40,600 33,500-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-40,700 33,600-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-39,900 Amravati 100 33,000-40,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,300-39,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,900, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - 40,800, Nanded - 40,900, Washim - 40,700, Solapur - 40,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 626 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 585 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 629 627 Soyoil Solvent 589 587 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 629 628 Soyoil Solvent 589 588 Cottonseed refined oil 617 617 Cottonseed solvent oil 597 597 DHULIA Soyoil refined 637 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 636 635 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 638 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643, Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 637, Solapur - 638, Supa - 640, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Washim - 38,000, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - 38,700, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.9 degree Celsius (111.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day (International Workers Day). * * * *