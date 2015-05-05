Nagpur, May 5 Gram and tuar showed firm tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions because of heavy unseasonal rains yesterday evening. Notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported strong in open market on renewed marriage season demand from
local traders amid thin supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties touched to a record high in open market here on increased buying
support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about
weak overseas arrival jacked up prices.
* Masoor, Moong and Udid varieties too zoomed up in open market on increased marriage
season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,200, Tuar dal - 9,700-10,100, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,900-11,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,800-4,400 3,750-4,320
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,400-6,990 5,400-6,920
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,000 5,500-5,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,200-5,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,600-4,700
Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,600 4,300-4,450
Gram Filter new 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,950
Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800
Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,500 9,800-10,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,200 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,200-9,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,200 8,500-8,900
Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,100-7,200
Tuar Karnataka 7,600-7,800 7,200-7,400
Tuar Black 10,400-10,800 10,100-10,500
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,800-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,200-11,600 10,700-11,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,500-10,800 10,100-10,400
Moong dal Chilka 9,800-10,000 9,600-9,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 10,100-10,500 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-11,500 10,800-11,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,800 10,000-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,900 8,000-8,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,750 1,450-1,750
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,550-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)