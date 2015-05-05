Nagpur, May 5 Gram and tuar showed firm tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy unseasonal rains yesterday evening. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties touched to a record high in open market here on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak overseas arrival jacked up prices. * Masoor, Moong and Udid varieties too zoomed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,200, Tuar dal - 9,700-10,100, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,900-11,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,800-4,400 3,750-4,320 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,400-6,990 5,400-6,920 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,000 5,500-5,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,600-4,700 Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,600 4,300-4,450 Gram Filter new 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,950 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,500 9,800-10,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,200 9,600-9,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,200-9,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,200 8,500-8,900 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,100-7,200 Tuar Karnataka 7,600-7,800 7,200-7,400 Tuar Black 10,400-10,800 10,100-10,500 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,800-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,200-11,600 10,700-11,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,500-10,800 10,100-10,400 Moong dal Chilka 9,800-10,000 9,600-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 10,100-10,500 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-11,500 10,800-11,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,800 10,000-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,900 8,000-8,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,750 1,450-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,550-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)