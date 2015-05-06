Nagpur, May 6 Major edible and non-edible oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
recovered by about 13 dollar per tonne in last four sessions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh
hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oils today zoomed up
here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from
crushing plants.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Firm trend in soymeal prices continued here on third day today on good demand from
South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in
international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices. Reports about weak monsoon in this season also activated
stockists, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-41,200 33,500-40,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-41,300 33,600-40,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,500-40,600
Amravati 100 34,200-40,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,000-40,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,800, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,900, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 41,500,
Washim - 41,700, Solapur - 41,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 594
Cottonseed refined 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 598
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,010
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610
Sunflower oil refined 770 760
Linseed oil 735 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 638 634
Soyoil Solvent 598 594
Cottonseed refined 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 599
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 639 635
Soyoil Solvent 599 592
Cottonseed refined oil 626 622
Cottonseed solvent oil 606 601
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 639
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
647 639
JALNA
Soyoil refined
649 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 648 644
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651,
Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 649,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 650, Supa - 648, Sangli - 651.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,900-39,200 38,700-39,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500
Akola -38,400, Washim - 38,400, Dhulia - 39,000, Hingoli - 39,500,
Jalna - 39,700, Koosnoor - 39,200, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *