Nagpur, May 6 Major edible and non-edible oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered by about 13 dollar per tonne in last four sessions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oils today zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Firm trend in soymeal prices continued here on third day today on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. Reports about weak monsoon in this season also activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-41,200 33,500-40,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-41,300 33,600-40,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-40,600 Amravati 100 34,200-40,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,800, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,900, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 41,500, Washim - 41,700, Solapur - 41,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 594 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 598 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 770 760 Linseed oil 735 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 634 Soyoil Solvent 598 594 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 599 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 635 Soyoil Solvent 599 592 Cottonseed refined oil 626 622 Cottonseed solvent oil 606 601 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 639 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 647 639 JALNA Soyoil refined 649 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 648 644 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 649, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 650, Supa - 648, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,900-39,200 38,700-39,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,400, Washim - 38,400, Dhulia - 39,000, Hingoli - 39,500, Jalna - 39,700, Koosnoor - 39,200, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *