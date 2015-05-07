Nagpur, May 7 Groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Reports about poor crop position in this season, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices and weak arrival from producing belts also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined and linseed oils also continued firm trend here on good demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. * Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also helped to push up prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-42,200 33,500-41,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-42,300 33,600-41,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-40,900 Amravati 100 34,200-41,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-41,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,800, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,900, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 41,500, Washim - 41,700, Solapur - 42,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-7,000 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 601 Cottonseed refined 625 622 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 770 Linseed oil 740 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 598 598 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 626 626 Cottonseed solvent oil 606 606 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 647 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 649 649 NANDED Soyoil refined 648 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 649, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 650, Supa - 648, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,400-40,000 38,700-39,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,900, Washim - 40,000, Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 39,500, Jalna - 39,700, Koosnoor - 39,800, Latur - 39,800, Nanded - 39,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *