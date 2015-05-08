Nagpur, May 8 Barring a rise in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Strong rally in sunflower producing regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady. Weak trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in international edible oils also affected sentiment in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also morale of crushing plants in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down this oilseed prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-42,000 33,500-42,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-42,100 33,600-42,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,100-41,400 Amravati 100 34,200-41,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-41,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,600, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,900, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - 41,600, Nanded - 41,500, Washim - 41,700, Solapur - 42,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 601 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 790 780 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 598 598 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 626 626 Cottonseed solvent oil 606 606 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 647 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 649 649 NANDED Soyoil refined 648 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 649, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 650, Supa - 648, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,400-40,000 39,400-40,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -39,500, Washim - 40,000, Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 39,500, Jalna - 39,700, Koosnoor - 39,800, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *