Nagpur, July 14 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid thin arrival from
producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak monsoon in
all over Maharashtra also jacked up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram filter new jacked up in open market on increased demand from local traders
amid tight supply from local millers.
TUAR
* Tuar black recovered strongly in open market here on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid weak arrival from producing regions.
* Udid varieties showed firm tendency in open market on good buying support from local
traders. Weak monsoon in other regions too also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,100, Tuar dal - 9,700-9,900, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,510 3,600-4,420
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,450-7,330 6,290-7,330
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,250-5,450 5,250-5,450
Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Gram Filter new 5,900-6,100 5,750-5,950
Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,200-10,400 10,200-10,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400
Tuar Gavarani New 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600
Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 10,900-11,200
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,400-11,800 11,300-11,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,900 10,500-10,900
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,100-9,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.1 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)