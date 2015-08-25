Nagpur, Aug 25 Gram prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties zoomed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties continued to go up in open market here on increased demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. Weak production in this season reports, thin overseas arrival and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also pushed up this commodities prices. * Moong varieties, Lakhodi dal and Batri dal too zoomed up in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,800-910,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,200, Udid at 9,400-9,700, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,300-11,700, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,500-4,800, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,0200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,900-5,080 3,900-4,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,800 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,200-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,400-5,700 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,800-4,850 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,300-14,700 14,000-14,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,500-13,900 13,000-13,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,800-13,200 12,500-12,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,600 11,700-12,200 Tuar Gavarani New 10,300-10,400 9,800-10,000 Tuar Karnataka 10,700-10,700 10,400-10,500 Tuar Black 12,600-12,900 12,400-12,800 Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Masoor dal medium 8,150-8,450 8,150-8,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 4,800-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,500-3,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)