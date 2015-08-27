Nagpur, Aug 27 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices because of poor quality and revival monsoon in
Vidarbha also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading
activity.
TUAR
* Tuar fataka varieties recovered in open market on increased festival season demand
from local traders amid weak supply from millers.
* Batri dal and Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market here on increased buying support
from local traders. Continuous rise in tuar dal prices also boosted these
commodities.
* In Akola, Tuar - 9,800-910,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,200, Udid at 9,400-9,700,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,300-11,700, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,500-4,800, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,0200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,850 4,000-4,960
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,800
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000
Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 14,350-14,750 14,300-14,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 13,550-13,950 13,500-13,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,800-13,200 12,800-13,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,600 12,000-12,600
Tuar Gavarani New 10,350-10,450 10,350-10,450
Tuar Karnataka 10,450-10,750 10,450-10,750
Tuar Black 12,600-12,900 12,600-12,900
Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Masoor dal medium 8,150-8,450 8,150-8,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,150-5,550 5,100-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,850-4,050 3,800-4,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 29 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)