Nagpur, Aug 28 Gram prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in NCDEX, good hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties reported strong in open market here on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Low production expectation in this season also activated stockists * In Akola, Tuar - 9,800-910,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,200, Udid at 9,400-9,700, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,300-11,700, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,500-4,800, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,0200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,915 4,030-4,850 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,500-9,775 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,050 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,350-14,750 14,300-14,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,550-13,950 13,500-13,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,800-13,200 12,800-13,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,600 12,000-12,600 Tuar Gavarani New 10,350-10,450 10,350-10,450 Tuar Karnataka 10,450-10,750 10,450-10,750 Tuar Black 12,600-12,900 12,600-12,900 Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Masoor dal medium 8,150-8,450 8,150-8,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,800-12,100 11,700-12,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,700-11,100 10,600-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,500-9,900 9,400-9,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,150-5,550 5,150-5,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,850-4,050 3,850-4,050 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Rakhi festival.