Nagpur, Sept 1 Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weakthin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported strong in open market today on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Udid varieties suffered heavily in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Watana dal reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders. This commodity is substitute for tuar dal which is touched to record high. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,700-10,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,100, Udid at 9,100-9,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,400, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,150-4,960 4,000-4,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,500-13,800 13,500-13,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Tuar Gavarani New 10,100-10,300 10,000-10,200 Tuar Karnataka 10,300-10,600 10,300-10,600 Tuar Black 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500 Masoor dal best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,700-12,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,400-10,800 10,500-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,400-9,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,500 3,150-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)