BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
A religious function has been organised in Nagpur APMC premises today. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction of foodgrain item reported till 1.00 pm.
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago