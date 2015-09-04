Nagpur, Sept 4 Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw firmed up in open market here on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka reported strong in open market here on good seasonal buying support from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * Wheat Mill quality recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,700-10,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,100, Udid at 9,100-9,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,400, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,840 4,000-4,930 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 5,100-5,180 5,000-5,100 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,500-13,800 13,500-13,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Tuar Gavarani New 10,100-10,300 10,100-10,300 Tuar Karnataka 10,400-10,700 10,300-10,600 Tuar Black 12,100-12,400 12,200-12,400 Masoor dal best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,100-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,500 3,250-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Janmashthami.