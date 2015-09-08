Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-September 8 Nagpur, Sept 8 Gram prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased festival season demand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black firmed up in open market here on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Watana varieties reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,700-10,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,100, Udid at 9,100-9,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,400, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Rice, wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,400-5,260 4,200-5,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 5,000-5,150 5,100-5,150 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,200-14,500 14,000-14,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,000-13,600 13,000-13,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,600-12,800 12,600-12,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Tuar Gavarani New 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Tuar Karnataka 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Tuar Black 12,100-12,300 12,000-12,300 Masoor dal best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,100-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,150-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT best(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice BPT medium(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice HMT best(100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT medium(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 4,900-5,100 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 31.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)