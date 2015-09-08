Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-September 8
Nagpur, Sept 8 Gram prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased festival season demand from local millers amid weak
arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar black firmed up in open market here on increased buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Watana varieties reported higher in open market on good buying support from local
traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 9,700-10,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,100, Udid at 9,100-9,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,400, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Rice, wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,400-5,260 4,200-5,100
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Desi gram Raw 5,000-5,150 5,100-5,150
Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 14,200-14,500 14,000-14,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 13,000-13,600 13,000-13,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,600-12,800 12,600-12,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500
Tuar Gavarani New 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Tuar Karnataka 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Tuar Black 12,100-12,300 12,000-12,300
Masoor dal best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700
Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,100-9,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,150-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT best(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Rice BPT medium(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Rice HMT best(100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900
Rice HMT medium(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 4,900-5,100
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,400-4,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 31.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)