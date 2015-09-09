Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-September 9 Nagpur, Sept 9 Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also pushed up prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market here on festival buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak overseas arrival also jacked up prices here. * Udid varieties reported strong in open market on good buying support from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,700-10,100, Tuar dal - 13,800-14,100, Udid at 9,100-9,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,400, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Rice, wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,300-5,200 4,400-5,290 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 5,150-5,200 5,100-5,150 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,500-14,800 14,000-14,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,300-13,900 13,000-13,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,900-13,100 12,600-12,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,300-12,800 12,000-12,500 Tuar Gavarani New 10,200-10,400 10,000-10,200 Tuar Karnataka 10,400-10,800 10,200-10,600 Tuar Black 12,100-12,300 12,100-12,300 Masoor dal best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,300-11,900 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-10,900 10,400-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,700 9,100-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT best(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice BPT medium(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice HMT best(100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT medium(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 4,900-5,100 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 71 per cent. Rainfall : 19.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)