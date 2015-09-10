Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-September 10
Nagpur, Sept 10 Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
gram prices and easy condition on NCDEX also pulled down prices in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Masoor, Udid and moong varieties touched to a record high in open market on
increased buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions.
Weak production estimates in this season also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 9,7900-10,300, Tuar dal - 14,100-14,500, Udid at 9,600-10,000,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 12,100-12,600, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,900-5,050, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,600
for 100 kg.
* Rice, wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,200-4,750 4,300-4,880
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Desi gram Raw 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 14,500-14,800 14,500-14,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 13,300-13,900 13,300-13,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,900-13,100 12,900-13,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,300-12,800 12,300-12,800
Tuar Gavarani New 10,300-10,500 10,200-10,500
Tuar Karnataka 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800
Tuar Black 12,100-12,300 12,100-12,300
Masoor dal best 8,500-8,700 8,200-8,700
Masoor dal medium 8,200-8,400 7,900-8,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,900-10,300 9,700-10,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,500 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 12,500-13,000 12,300-12,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 11,500-12,000 11,200-11,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,200-10,400 9,800-10,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT best(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Rice BPT medium(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Rice HMT best(100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900
Rice HMT medium(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 4,900-5,100
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,400-4,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)