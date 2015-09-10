Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-September 10 Nagpur, Sept 10 Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and easy condition on NCDEX also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Masoor, Udid and moong varieties touched to a record high in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Weak production estimates in this season also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,7900-10,300, Tuar dal - 14,100-14,500, Udid at 9,600-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 12,100-12,600, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,900-5,050, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,600 for 100 kg. * Rice, wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,200-4,750 4,300-4,880 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Gram Filter new 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Kabuli 6,400-7,500 6,400-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 14,500-14,800 14,500-14,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,300-13,900 13,300-13,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,900-13,100 12,900-13,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,300-12,800 12,300-12,800 Tuar Gavarani New 10,300-10,500 10,200-10,500 Tuar Karnataka 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800 Tuar Black 12,100-12,300 12,100-12,300 Masoor dal best 8,500-8,700 8,200-8,700 Masoor dal medium 8,200-8,400 7,900-8,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,900-10,300 9,700-10,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,500 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 12,500-13,000 12,300-12,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 11,500-12,000 11,200-11,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,200-10,400 9,800-10,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT best(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice BPT medium(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice HMT best(100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT medium(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 4,900-5,100 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)