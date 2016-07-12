Nagpur, July 12 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions because of heavy rains. Notable rise on NCDEX in gram, fresh hike in
Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market here on increased marriage season
demand from local traders amid tight supply producing regions.
* Batri dal and Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market on renewed seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,800-9,000, Tuar dal New - 13,100-13,400, Udid -
12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong -
8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 8,000-8,300,
Gram Super best bold - 9,700-10,100 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 7,600-8,640 7,500-8,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,600-9,200 7,600-9,060
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Desi gram Raw 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Gram Yellow 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900
Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,300-13,700 13,300-13,700
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,700-13,000 12,700-13,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Tuar Gavarani New 8,900-9,100 8,900-9,100
Tuar Karnataka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400
Tuar Black 12,600-13,300 12,600-13,300
Masoor dal best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Masoor dal medium 6,700-7,200 6,700-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800
Moong Mogar Med 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,500 16,000-17,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,900-15,500 13,900-15,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,600 6,200-6,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,500-5,800 5,400-5,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,850 3,500-3,850
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,900-13,000 9,900-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,700 7,900-8,700
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
