Nagpur, July 13 Masoor and udid varieties prices reported down in wholesale open
market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment. Heavy rains affected trading
activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions. Good rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
because of high prices.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,800-9,000, Tuar dal New - 13,100-13,400, Udid -
12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong -
8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 8,000-8,300,
Gram Super best bold - 9,700-10,100 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 8,000-8,700
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-8,800
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Desi gram Raw 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Gram Yellow 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900
Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,300-13,700 13,300-13,700
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,700-13,000 12,700-13,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Tuar Gavarani New 8,900-9,100 8,900-9,100
Tuar Karnataka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400
Tuar Black 12,600-13,300 12,600-13,300
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,600-7,800
Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,700-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800
Moong Mogar Med 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,300 16,000-17,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,900-15,200 13,900-15,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,300-9,500 9,500-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,850 3,500-3,850
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,900-13,000 9,900-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,700 7,900-8,700
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 29.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean and foodgrain brokers and traders of Nagpur APMC are indefinite strike to
protest against Maharashtra government move to remove agriculture produce from APMC marketing
list. Nagpur APMC is officially open but no activity reported till 1.15 pm and wore a deserted
look.