Nagpur, July 13 Masoor and udid varieties prices reported down in wholesale open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment. Heavy rains affected trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Good rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders because of high prices. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,800-9,000, Tuar dal New - 13,100-13,400, Udid - 12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong - 8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 8,000-8,300, Gram Super best bold - 9,700-10,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 8,000-8,700 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-8,800 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Desi gram Raw 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Gram Yellow 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900 Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,300-13,700 13,300-13,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,700-13,000 12,700-13,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,900-9,100 8,900-9,100 Tuar Karnataka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Tuar Black 12,600-13,300 12,600-13,300 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,600-7,800 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,700-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Moong Mogar Med 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,300 16,000-17,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,900-15,200 13,900-15,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,300-9,500 9,500-9,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,850 3,500-3,850 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,900-13,000 9,900-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,700 7,900-8,700 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 29.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean and foodgrain brokers and traders of Nagpur APMC are indefinite strike to protest against Maharashtra government move to remove agriculture produce from APMC marketing list. Nagpur APMC is officially open but no activity reported till 1.15 pm and wore a deserted look.