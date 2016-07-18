Nagpur, July 18 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported higher in open market on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX also helped to push up prices. TUAR * Tuar gavarani too recovered in open market on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,800-9,000, Tuar dal New - 13,100-13,400, Udid - 12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong - 8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 8,000-8,300, Gram Super best bold - 9,700-10,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 8,030-8,890 7,900-8,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-8,800 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Desi gram Raw 8,550-8,950 8,500-8,900 Gram Yellow 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900 Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,300-13,700 13,300-13,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,700-13,000 12,700-13,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,850-9,050 8,800-9,000 Tuar Karnataka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Tuar Black 12,600-13,300 12,600-13,300 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,2100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Moong Mogar Med 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-8,500 8,200-8,600 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,300 16,000-17,300 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,900-15,200 13,900-15,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,300-9,500 9,500-9,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,700-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,000-2,200 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,850 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,800-5,000 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,000 9,700-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,300 7,700-8,500 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,700-6,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,300-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 14.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)