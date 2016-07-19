Nagpur, July 19 Gram and tuar prices in open market here suffered heavily on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. Revival of monsoon in the region, good overseas supply and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected these commodities, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES * Batri dal and watana varieties reported higher in open market on renewed buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Rice HMT firmed up in open market here on good increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,500-8,700, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid - 12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong - 8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 7,700-8,000, Gram Super best bold - 9,500-9,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 8,030-8,890 7,900-8,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-8,800 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,300 10,100-10,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,600-9,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,500-8,700 8,700-8,900 Desi gram Raw 8,000-8,300 8,200-8,500 Gram Yellow 9,500-9,700 9,600-9,800 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900 Gram Pink 9,300-9,600 9,500-9,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,100-13,500 13,300-13,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,500-12,800 12,700-13,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,300-11,800 11,500-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,700-8,900 8,900-9,100 Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 9,000-9,400 Tuar Black 12,400-13,100 12,600-13,300 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,2100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Moong Mogar Med 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,300-6,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,200-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,400 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,600-3,850 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 2,900-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,700-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 14.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Soyabean and foodgrain auctions of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Guru Purnima.