Nagpur, July 20 Desi gram raw declined further in open market here on poor demand
from local millers. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and good supply from producing
regions also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar black reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good overseas
arrival.
* Moong Chamki showed weak tendency in open market on poor demand from local traders
amid release of stock from stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,500-8,700, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid -
12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong -
8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 7,700-8,000,
Gram Super best bold - 9,500-9,900 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 8,030-8,890
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-8,800
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Desi gram Raw 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300
Gram Yellow 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900
Gram Pink 9,300-9,600 9,300-9,600
Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,100-13,500 13,100-13,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,300-11,800 11,300-11,800
Tuar Gavarani New 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Tuar Black 12,200-13,000 12,400-13,100
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Moong Mogar Medium 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400
Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,100-8,500 8,300-8,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,400
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,230
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,700-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 6.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Nagpur APMC soyabean and foodgrain traders again on strike in protest against Maharashtra
government decision to impose commission on them. Earlier, farmers used to pay commission to
government and now traders will have to pay commission. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially
open but no auction reported till 12.40 pm. Traders have planned a meeting today to discuss the
issue.