Nagpur, July 22 Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties declined in open market here on poor buying support from local traders amid increased arrival from producing regions. Reports about good overseas supply and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES * Batri dal and lakhodi dal reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,500-8,700, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid - 12,500-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-17,100, Moong - 8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,500, Gram - 7,700-8,000, Gram Super best bold - 9,500-9,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 8,030-8,890 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-8,800 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Desi gram Raw 7,950-8,250 7,950-8,250 Gram Yellow 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900 Gram Pink 9,300-9,600 9,300-9,600 Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,000-13,400 13,100-13,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,400-12,700 12,500-12,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,300-11,800 11,300-11,800 Tuar Gavarani New 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Tuar Black 12,200-13,000 12,200-13,000 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Moong Mogar Medium 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,400-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,500-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,400 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,230 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,700-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 6.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction of soyabean or foodgrain reported till 12.45 pm as soyabean and foodgrain traders still on strike over the commission issue. The issue will be solved by this evening, according to sources.