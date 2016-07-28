Nagpur, July 28 Gram and tuar prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased
arrival from producing regions. Sharp fall on NCDEX in gram, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid
good supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready segment.
* Wheat mill quality reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders
amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid -
12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-16,900, Moong -
8,000-8,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,900-9,200, Gram - 7,900-8,200,
Gram Super best bold - 9,800-10,100 for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 6,300-7,450 6,500-7,570
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,800-7,400 7,000-7,500
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Desi gram Raw 8,100-8,400 8,150-8,450
Gram Yellow 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900
Gram Kabuli 9,100-11,100 9,100-11,100
Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,400-12,800 12,400-12,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,100-11,600 11,100-11,600
Tuar Gavarani New 8,450-8,650 8,450-8,650
Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Tuar Black 12,100-12,900 12,100-12,900
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Moong dal Chilka 6,600-7,400 6,600-7,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,800 3,100-3,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)