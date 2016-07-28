Nagpur, July 28 Gram and tuar prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased arrival from producing regions. Sharp fall on NCDEX in gram, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. * Wheat mill quality reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid - 12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-16,900, Moong - 8,000-8,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,900-9,200, Gram - 7,900-8,200, Gram Super best bold - 9,800-10,100 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 6,300-7,450 6,500-7,570 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,800-7,400 7,000-7,500 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Desi gram Raw 8,100-8,400 8,150-8,450 Gram Yellow 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Gram Kabuli 9,100-11,100 9,100-11,100 Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,400-12,800 12,400-12,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,100-11,600 11,100-11,600 Tuar Gavarani New 8,450-8,650 8,450-8,650 Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Tuar Black 12,100-12,900 12,100-12,900 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,600-7,400 6,600-7,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,800 3,100-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)