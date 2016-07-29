Nagpur, July 29 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based
millers also pushed up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani showed firm tendency in open market on renewed demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Moong dal chilka and moong Chamki moved down in open market on poor demand from
local traders amid release of stock from stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid -
12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-16,900, Moong -
8,000-8,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,900-9,200, Gram - 7,900-8,200,
Gram Super best bold - 9,800-10,100 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 6,200-7,565 6,200-7,460
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,600-7,450 6,600-7,400
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900
Desi gram Raw 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400
Gram Yellow 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900
Gram Kabuli 9,100-11,100 9,100-11,100
Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,400-12,800 12,400-12,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,100-11,600 11,100-11,600
Tuar Gavarani New 8,500-8,700 8,450-8,650
Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Tuar Black 12,100-12,900 12,100-12,900
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Moong dal Chilka 6,500-7,300 6,600-7,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-8,400 8,100-8,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,800 3,100-3,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)