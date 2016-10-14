Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-October 14 Nagpur, Oct 14 Gram prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered further on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing region. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. * Rice varieties firmed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar New - 6,700-7,100, Tuar dal (clean) - 11,200-11,500, Udid - 10,700-11,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,400-13,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,800-10,200, Gram Super best bold - 12,400-12,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 8,000-9,140 8,400-9,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 5,000-5,730 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 11,800-12,000 11,800-12,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 9,700-9,800 9,700-9,800 Desi gram Raw 9,550-9,650 9,500-9,600 Gram Yellow 12,800-13,200 12,800-13,200 Gram Kabuli 12,700-14,000 12,700-14,000 Gram Pink 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Tuar Gavarani New 8,550-8,750 8,550-8,750 Tuar Karnataka 8,750-8,900 8,750-8,900 Tuar Black 11,800-12,300 11,800-12,300 Masoor dal best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 11,500-12,600 11,500-12,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,800 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,150-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,850-2,050 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,700 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,300-5,700 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 4,900-5,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius (68.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)