Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-October 17 Nagpur, Oct 17 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties declined sharply in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing region. * Masoor varieties too quoted weak on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belt. * In Akola, Tuar New - 6,200-6,300, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,200, Udid - 10,700-11,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,400-13,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500, Gram Super best bold - 11,400-11,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 7,000-8,300 7,200-8,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,000-6,110 5,000-6,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 11,700-12,000 12,000-12,300 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 11,200-11,500 11,400-11,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 9,600-9,700 9,700-9,800 Desi gram Raw 9,000-9,100 9,100-9,200 Gram Yellow 12,300-12,700 12,500-13,000 Gram Kabuli 12,700-14,000 12,700-14,000 Gram Pink 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,200-11,500 11,400-11,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,600-11,000 10,800-11,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,700-9,200 Tuar Gavarani New 6,400-6,500 6,600-6,800 Tuar Karnataka 6,750-6,900 6,900-7,100 Tuar Black 11,800-12,300 11,800-12,300 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,700-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,200-6,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,500 6,300-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-11,600 10,500-11,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,900 3,200-3,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,000-3,450 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)