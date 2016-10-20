Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-October 20
Nagpur, Oct 20 Gram prices touched to a record high in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC)auctions on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
arrival from producing region. Sharp rise in gram in other mandis in the region, fresh hike
Madhya Pradesh gram and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram zoomed up again in open market on festival season demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing region.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid good supply from producing belt.
* Batri dal and watana dal recovered in open market on good demand from local traders.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 6,200-6,300, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,200, Udid -
10,700-11,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,400-13,700, Moong -
6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500,
Gram Super best bold - 11,400-11,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 8,500-10,400 8,100-9,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,400-6,300 5,300-6,300
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 11,200-11,500 11,200-11,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 9,600-9,700 9,600-9,700
Desi gram Raw 9,500-9,700 9,300-9,500
Gram Yellow 12,300-12,700 12,300-12,700
Gram Kabuli 12,700-14,000 12,700-14,000
Gram Pink 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500
Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,200-11,500 11,200-11,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 9,200-9,500 10,000-10,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Tuar Gavarani New 6,450-6,550 6,450-6,550
Tuar Karnataka 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950
Tuar Black 11,800-12,300 11,800-12,300
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,500 6,300-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-11,600 10,500-11,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,300-6,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)