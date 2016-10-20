Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-October 20 Nagpur, Oct 20 Gram prices touched to a record high in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)auctions on increased buying support from local millers amid weak arrival from producing region. Sharp rise in gram in other mandis in the region, fresh hike Madhya Pradesh gram and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram zoomed up again in open market on festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing region. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belt. * Batri dal and watana dal recovered in open market on good demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New - 6,200-6,300, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,200, Udid - 10,700-11,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,400-13,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500, Gram Super best bold - 11,400-11,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 8,500-10,400 8,100-9,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,400-6,300 5,300-6,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 11,200-11,500 11,200-11,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 9,600-9,700 9,600-9,700 Desi gram Raw 9,500-9,700 9,300-9,500 Gram Yellow 12,300-12,700 12,300-12,700 Gram Kabuli 12,700-14,000 12,700-14,000 Gram Pink 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,200-11,500 11,200-11,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 9,200-9,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Tuar Gavarani New 6,450-6,550 6,450-6,550 Tuar Karnataka 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Black 11,800-12,300 11,800-12,300 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-11,600 10,500-11,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,300-6,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)