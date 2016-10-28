Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-October 28 Nagpur, Oct 28 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)auctions on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black prices firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing region. * Wheat mill quality recovered in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belt like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,700, Udid - 9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500, Gram Super best bold - 12,400-12,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels as a majority of traders are in Diwali holiday mood. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 7,400-9,460 7,500-9,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,500 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 11,800-12,100 11,800-12,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Desi gram Raw 9,900-10,100 9,900-10,100 Gram Yellow 13,300-13,700 13,300-13,700 Gram Kabuli 13,700-15,000 13,700-15,000 Gram Pink 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Tuar Gavarani New 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Tuar Karnataka 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Black 11,900-12,400 11,800-12,300 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,900-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.1 degree Celsius (67.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices) ATTN : Diwali Holidays - Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed between October 29 and November 1 on the occasion of Diwali festival.