Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - Open Market-November 2 Nagpur, Nov 2 Gram varieties firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing region. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based traders also jacked up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Moong varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,700, Udid - 9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500, Gram Super best bold - 12,400-12,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,600-9,350 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 5,000-5,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 12,600-13,100 12,500-13,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 11,900-12,200 11,800-12,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 10,300-10,600 10,200-10,500 Desi gram Raw 10,000-10,200 9,900-10,100 Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,300-13,700 Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,700-15,000 Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,000-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Tuar Gavarani New 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Tuar Karnataka 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Black 11,900-12,400 11,900-12,400 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,700-7,100 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,500 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,400 6,300-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,400-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction reported till 12.15 as majority of labourers are absent there. These loaders and unloaders are mostly from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In Diwali, they used to return their native places. This situation will continue till Saturday, according to an APMC official.