Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-November 3 Nagpur, Nov 3 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. Non-availability of labourers also affected trading activity, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing region. * Batri dal showed weak tendency in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belt. * In Akola, Tuar New - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,700, Udid - 9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500, Gram Super best bold - 12,400-12,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 6,000-8,600 6,000-9,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 5,400-6,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 12,600-13,100 12,600-13,100 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 11,900-12,200 11,900-12,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 10,300-10,600 10,300-10,600 Desi gram Raw 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,400-13,800 Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,800-15,100 Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,100-13,600 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Tuar Gavarani New 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,700 Tuar Karnataka 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Black 11,900-12,400 11,900-12,400 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,700 6,400-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.90 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)