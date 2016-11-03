Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-November 3
Nagpur, Nov 3 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival.
Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. Non-availability of
labourers also affected trading activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on poor demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing region.
* Batri dal showed weak tendency in open market here on poor demand from local traders
amid good supply from producing belt.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,800-11,700, Udid -
9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong -
6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,000-9,500,
Gram Super best bold - 12,400-12,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 6,000-8,600 6,000-9,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 5,400-6,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 12,600-13,100 12,600-13,100
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 11,900-12,200 11,900-12,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 10,300-10,600 10,300-10,600
Desi gram Raw 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,400-13,800
Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,800-15,100
Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,100-13,600
Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Tuar Gavarani New 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,700
Tuar Karnataka 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950
Tuar Black 11,900-12,400 11,900-12,400
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100
Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,700 6,400-6,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.90 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)