Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-November 7
Nagpur, Nov 7 Gram prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee auctions here on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing region. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based
millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported strong in open market on increased demand from local traders
amid tight supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid
good overseas arrival.
* Moong varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belt.
* Wheat varieties firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local
traders amid weak arrival from producing belt like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 5,800-6,000, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,600-11,500, Udid -
9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong -
6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,500-9,900,
Gram Super best bold - 12,800-13,100 for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at
last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 7,500-9,200 7,300-8,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 5,400-6,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 13,000-13,500 12,600-13,100
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 12,200-12,600 11,900-12,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 10,400-10,600 10,300-10,600
Desi gram Raw 10,000-10,200 9,900-10,100
Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,400-13,800
Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,800-15,100
Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,100-13,600
Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-12,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,700-11,000 10,900-11,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 8,800-9,300 9,000-9,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 7,800-8,400 8,000-8,700
Tuar Gavarani New 6,000-6,100 6,100-6,300
Tuar Karnataka 6,200-6,300 6,400-6,5000
Tuar Black 11,500-12,200 11,700-12,400
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,600-7,000
Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,400
Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,600 6,000-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,700 6,300-6,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,950-2,050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,250-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,300-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,400-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)