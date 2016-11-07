Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-November 7 Nagpur, Nov 7 Gram prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee auctions here on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing region. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good overseas arrival. * Moong varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belt. * Wheat varieties firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belt like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New - 5,800-6,000, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,600-11,500, Udid - 9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,500-9,900, Gram Super best bold - 12,800-13,100 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 7,500-9,200 7,300-8,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 5,400-6,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 13,000-13,500 12,600-13,100 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 12,200-12,600 11,900-12,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 10,400-10,600 10,300-10,600 Desi gram Raw 10,000-10,200 9,900-10,100 Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,400-13,800 Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,800-15,100 Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,100-13,600 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-12,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,700-11,000 10,900-11,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 8,800-9,300 9,000-9,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 7,800-8,400 8,000-8,700 Tuar Gavarani New 6,000-6,100 6,100-6,300 Tuar Karnataka 6,200-6,300 6,400-6,5000 Tuar Black 11,500-12,200 11,700-12,400 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,600-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,600 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,700 6,300-6,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,300-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,400-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)