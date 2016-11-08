Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-November 9 Nagpur, Nov 9 Gram prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee auctions here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing region. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belt. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Lakhodi dal and Batri dal moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing region. * In Akola, Tuar New - 5,800-6,000, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,600-11,500, Udid - 9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong - 6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,500-9,900, Gram Super best bold - 12,800-13,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 7,400-9,650 7,400-9,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 5,400-6,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 12,200-12,600 12,200-12,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 10,400-10,600 10,400-10,600 Desi gram Raw 10,050-10,250 10,000-10,200 Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,400-13,800 Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,800-15,100 Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,100-13,600 Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 7,800-8,400 7,800-8,400 Tuar Gavarani New 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Karnataka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Black 11,500-12,200 11,500-12,200 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,500 6,300-6,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 2,150-2,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)