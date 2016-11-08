Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-November 9
Nagpur, Nov 9 Gram prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee auctions here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
supply from producing region. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries
from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing belt.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
* Lakhodi dal and Batri dal moved down in open market here on poor demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing region.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 5,800-6,000, Tuar dal (clean) - 10,600-11,500, Udid -
9,700-10,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,400-11,700, Moong -
6,100-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram - 9,500-9,900,
Gram Super best bold - 12,800-13,100 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 7,400-9,650 7,400-9,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 5,400-6,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 12,200-12,600 12,200-12,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 10,400-10,600 10,400-10,600
Desi gram Raw 10,050-10,250 10,000-10,200
Gram Yellow 13,400-13,800 13,400-13,800
Gram Kabuli 13,800-15,100 13,800-15,100
Gram Pink 13,100-13,600 13,100-13,600
Tuar Fataka Best-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 7,800-8,400 7,800-8,400
Tuar Gavarani New 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Karnataka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Tuar Black 11,500-12,200 11,500-12,200
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 11,000-12,100 11,000-12,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,500 6,300-6,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 2,150-2,400
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,650
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-13,300 9,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,800 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)