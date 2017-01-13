Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - Open Market-January 13 Nagpur, Jan 13 Desi gram raw firmed up again in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based traders also jacked up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in limited trading deals. * Watana white and watana green quoted weak in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New - 4,000-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) - 7,000-7,300, Udid - 6,800-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,400-8,900, Moong - 5,400-5,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,200-6,500, Gram - 7,000-7,200, Gram Super best bold - 10,500-10,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,500-6,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,600-5,060 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Desi gram Raw 7,100-7,250 7,000-7,200 Gram Yellow 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000 Gram Kabuli 13,000-14,100 13,000-14,100 Gram Pink 10,500-10,900 10,500-10,900 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Tuar Black 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,800-6,400 5,900-6,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,200 7,500-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,300-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,900-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 7.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)