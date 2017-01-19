Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-January 19 Nagpur, Jan 19 Tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed upward tendency in open market on renewed demand from local traders. * Wheat mill quality recovered in open market in good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 4,100-4,600, Tuar dal (clean) - 6,900-7,200, Udid - 6,900-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,700-9,200, Moong - 5,500-5,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,300-6,700, Gram - 6,500-6,700, Gram Super best bold - 9,000-9,300 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,100-6,325 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,100-4,900 3,900-4,900 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Desi gram Raw 6,850-7,050 6,850-7,050 Gram Yellow 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Gram Kabuli 12,600-13,800 12,600-13,800 Gram Pink 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,600-4,900 4,550-4,850 Tuar Karnataka 4,750-4,950 4,700-4,900 Tuar Black 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,100 5,600-6,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,900-6,500 5,900-6,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,300 7,800-8,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,100 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)