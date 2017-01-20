Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC/Open Market-January 20
Nagpur, Jan 19 Tuar prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing
regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also boosted sentiment, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best recovered in open market on renewed seasonal
demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants.
TUAR
* Tuar black quoted weak in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level.
* Jowar prices recovered strongly in open market on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 4,100-4,600, Tuar dal (clean) - 6,900-7,200, Udid -
6,900-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,700-9,200, Moong -
5,500-5,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,300-6,700, Gram - 6,500-6,700,
Gram Super best bold - 9,000-9,300 for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at
last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 5,100-6,325
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,200-5008 4,100-4,900
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 9,400-9,600 9,300-9,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 8,900-9,100 8,800-9,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Desi gram Raw 6,850-7,050 6,850-7,050
Gram Yellow 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Gram Kabuli 12,600-13,800 12,600-13,800
Gram Pink 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800
Tuar Gavarani New 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Tuar Karnataka 4,750-4,950 4,750-4,950
Tuar Black 7,500-7,500 7,600-7,800
Masoor dal best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900
Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400
Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,100 5,600-6,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,900-6,500 5,900-6,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,300 7,800-8,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,000-2,100
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,100
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)