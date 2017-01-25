Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 25 Nagpur, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality and gram raw firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. * Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid good recovery in producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,900-5,050, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,100-7,400, Udid - 6,900-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,700-9,200, Moong – 5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,800, Gram – 6,300-6,500, Gram Super best bold – 9,000-9,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,100-6,325 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,682 4,000-4,550 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 6,550-7,050 6,300-6,800 Desi gram Raw 6,950-7,200 6,900-7,150 Gram Yellow 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Gram Kabuli 12,600-13,800 12,600-13,800 Gram Pink 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Tuar Karnataka 4,750-5,050 4,750-5,050 Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,700 6,100-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,900-9,500 8,900-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,400-2,600 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,100 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Republic Day.