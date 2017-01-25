Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 25
Nagpur, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also boosted
sentiment, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality and gram raw firmed up in open market on good demand from local
traders.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready segment.
* Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from
local traders amid good recovery in producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,900-5,050, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,100-7,400, Udid -
6,900-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,700-9,200, Moong –
5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,800, Gram – 6,300-6,500,
Gram Super best bold – 9,000-9,300 for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 5,100-6,325
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,000-4,682 4,000-4,550
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 6,550-7,050 6,300-6,800
Desi gram Raw 6,950-7,200 6,900-7,150
Gram Yellow 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Gram Kabuli 12,600-13,800 12,600-13,800
Gram Pink 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,100
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Tuar Gavarani New 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Tuar Karnataka 4,750-5,050 4,750-5,050
Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Masoor dal best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,700 6,100-6,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,900-9,500 8,900-9,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,400-2,600
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,100
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,500-6,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Republic Day.