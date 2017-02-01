Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market- February 1
Nagpur, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices and reported demand from South-based
millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties quoted static here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders.
* Wheat Lokwan reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased
arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,500-4,800, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,300-7,600, Udid -
6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,800, Moong –
5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram – 6,500-6,700,
Gram Super best bold – 8,700-8,900 for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 5,500-5,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,000-5,050 3,900-5,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Desi gram Raw 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Gram Yellow 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Gram Kabuli 12,600-13,800 12,600-13,800
Gram Pink 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Tuar Gavarani New 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Tuar Karnataka 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Masoor dal best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000
Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,200-2,300
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)