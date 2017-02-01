Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market- February 1 Nagpur, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties quoted static here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders. * Wheat Lokwan reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,500-4,800, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,300-7,600, Udid - 6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,800, Moong – 5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram – 6,500-6,700, Gram Super best bold – 8,700-8,900 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,500-5,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-5,050 3,900-5,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Desi gram Raw 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Gram Yellow 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Gram Kabuli 12,600-13,800 12,600-13,800 Gram Pink 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Tuar Gavarani New 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Tuar Karnataka 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Masoor dal best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,200-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,300 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)