Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 8 Nagpur, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Wheat mill quality and wheat Lokwan firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,000-7,300, Udid - 6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,800, Moong – 5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram – 5,000-5,400, Gram Super best bold – 8,500-8,700 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-5,050 4,300-5,250 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Desi gram Raw 5,550-5,850 5,600-5,900 Gram Yellow 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800 Gram Pink 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,150 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,300-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-13,500 9,700-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-8,200 6,700-8,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)