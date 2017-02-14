Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 13
Nagpur, Feb 13 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply
from producing belts. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment in weak
trading activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid release of stock from stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market of good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Lakhodi dal quoted weak in open market on poor demand from local traders
amid good supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,000-7,300, Udid -
6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,800, Moong –
5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram – 5,000-5,100,
Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,900 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,550-4,860 4,600-5,200
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,900-5,050 3,900-5,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,800-8,300
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,500-7,000 6,900-7,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,200 6,200-6,700
Desi gram Raw 5,200-5,400 5,500-5,800
Gram Yellow 8,000-8,500 8,400-8,900
Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800
Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,450-4,650
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000
Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,100 5,600-6,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,700-3,900 3,800-4,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,200-13,500 9,200-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,500 4,800-6,500
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around
and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)