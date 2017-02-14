Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 13 Nagpur, Feb 13 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing belts. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market of good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Lakhodi dal quoted weak in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,000-7,300, Udid - 6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,800, Moong – 5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram – 5,000-5,100, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,550-4,860 4,600-5,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-5,050 3,900-5,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,800-8,300 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,500-7,000 6,900-7,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,200 6,200-6,700 Desi gram Raw 5,200-5,400 5,500-5,800 Gram Yellow 8,000-8,500 8,400-8,900 Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,450-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,100 5,600-6,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,700-3,900 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,200-13,500 9,200-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,500 4,800-6,500 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)