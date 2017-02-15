Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 15 Feb.15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,080 375-410 370-400 Wheat Tukda 00,130 405-430 400-434 Jowar White 400 355-553 360-550 Bajra 0,030 245-342 250-340 PULSES Gram 01,300 0,950-1,008 0,915-0,955 Udid 0,500 0,900-1,110 0,800-1,081 Moong 0,150 0,770-0,915 0,750-0,921 Tuar 0,800 0,760-0,835 0,750-0,830 Maize 011 265-330 270-330 Vaal Deshi 200 0,650-0,950 0,500-0,843 Choli 0,050 0,950-1,380 0,959-1,501 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,500-05,600 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600