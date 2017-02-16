Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 16 Nagpur, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher again in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. Trading activity was reported weak because closure of major mandis in Maharashtra on the occasion of elections, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good stock in ready position. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal recovered in open market of good seasonal demand from local traders. * Wheat varieties firmed up in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,000-7,300, Udid - 6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,000-9,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,100, Gram – 5,300-5,350, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,900 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,000-5,240 4,900-5,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-5,050 3,800-5,050 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Desi gram Raw 5,250-5,450 5,250-5,450 Gram Yellow 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Masoor dal best 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,900-6,500 5,900-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,500 7,800-8,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,300-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,700-3,900 3,800-3,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,000 4,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)