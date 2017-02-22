Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 22 Nagpur, Feb 22 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices declined sharply in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties moved down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts. * Moong and Udid varieties showed weak tendency in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,000-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,500-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram – 5,100-5,200, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,600-5,000 4,800-5,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-5,050 4,000-5,090 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Desi gram Raw 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Yellow 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,200 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-6,800 6,400-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 4,200-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Masoor dal best 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,000 6,900-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,000-6,500 6,200-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,300 5,700-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,500 6,500-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,800-9,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,900 7,500-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,100-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,650-3,850 3,650-3,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,000 4,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)