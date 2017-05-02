Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 2
Nagpur, May 2 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from
producing belts. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also
pulled down prices in thin trading activity.
About 3,000 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani reported strong in open market on increased marriage season demand
from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* Moong dal Chilka moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,500-10,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,400, Gram – 5,900-6,200, Gram Super best
bold – 8,100-8,400 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and
settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 5,300-5,765 5,350-5,790
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,500-3,900 3,500-4,020
Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,596 1,500-1,590
Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-8,800 8,500-9,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Desi gram Raw 6,100-6,300 6,200-6,400
Gram Yellow 8,000-8,200 8,200-8,400
Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Tuar Gavarani New 4,000-4,200 3,750-3,950
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,600 6,000-6,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,000 9,900-11,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,400 5,800-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,000 5,500-7,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)