Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 3 Nagpur, May 3 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing belts. Reports about bumper tuar arrival in all over Maharashtra and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected prices. About 3,900 bags of gram and 2,900 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Watana dal reported weak in open market here on lack of buying support from local traders. * Wheat varieties recovered in open market good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-10,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,400, Gram – 5,900-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 8,100-8,400 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,250-5,630 5,300-5,760 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,400-3,880 3,500-3,940 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,596 1,500-1,590 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Gram Yellow 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Tuar Gavarani New 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,000 9,900-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,400 5,800-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,100-2,250 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,500-2,700 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,300-14,000 10,300-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,500 5,500-7,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)