Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 11 Nagpur, May 11 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid thin weak supply producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 2,000 bags of gram and 1,600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Moong dal Chilka showed weak tendency in open market on lack of buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-10,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,700-6,000, Gram Super best bold – 7,800-8,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,200-5,740 5,200-5,580 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,600-4,175 3,500-4,025 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,630 1,500-1,630 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,200-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Desi gram Raw 5,950-6,150 5,950-6,150 Gram Yellow 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,700 5,300-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,100 3,950-4,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,700-6,400 5,800-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,000 9,900-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,400 5,800-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,300-14,000 10,300-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,500 5,500-7,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)