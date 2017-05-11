Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 11
Nagpur, May 11 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid thin weak
supply producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from
South-based millers also helped to push up prices.
About 2,000 bags of gram and 1,600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid
good supply from producing regions.
* Moong dal Chilka showed weak tendency in open market on lack of buying support from
local traders.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,500-10,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,700-6,000, Gram Super best
bold – 7,800-8,200 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 5,200-5,740 5,200-5,580
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,600-4,175 3,500-4,025
Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,630 1,500-1,630
Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,200-8,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Desi gram Raw 5,950-6,150 5,950-6,150
Gram Yellow 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,700 5,300-5,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,100 3,950-4,150
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,700-6,400 5,800-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,000 9,900-11,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,400 5,800-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,300-14,000 10,300-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,500 5,500-7,500
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 25 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)