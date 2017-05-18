Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 18
Nagpur, May 18 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based
millers also jacked up prices.
About 2,100 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid increased supply from producing belts.
* Wheat mill quality firmed up in open market on increased demand from local traders
amid thin arrival from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,600, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,500-10,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best
* Other varieties of wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a
narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 5,300-5,586 5,200-5,580
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,500-3,945 3,500-3,900
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,606
Gram Super Best Bold 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Desi gram Raw 6,250-6,450 6,250-6,450
Gram Yellow 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Tuar Gavarani New 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,350 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000
Moong dal Chilka 5,700-6,500 5,700-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,500-11,500 10,500-11,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-15,000 11,000-15,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 31 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)