Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 18 Nagpur, May 18 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 2,100 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing belts. * Wheat mill quality firmed up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,600, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-10,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best * Other varieties of wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,300-5,586 5,200-5,580 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-3,945 3,500-3,900 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,606 Gram Super Best Bold 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Desi gram Raw 6,250-6,450 6,250-6,450 Gram Yellow 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Tuar Gavarani New 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,350 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,700-6,500 5,700-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,500-11,500 10,500-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-15,000 11,000-15,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)