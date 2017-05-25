Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 25
Nagpur, May 25 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased buying support from local millers amid thin
arrival from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram & tuar prices also boosted
sentiment.
About 1,6300 bags of gram and 1,600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak
supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor.
* Moong dal Chilka reported weak in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid good supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,000-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 5,200-5,510 5,100-5,450
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,500-5,050 3,500-5,000
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,652 1,500-1,620
Gram Super Best Bold 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Desi gram Raw 6,400-6,600 6,350-6,550
Gram Yellow 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Tuar Gavarani New 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,3200 5,500-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,000-11,000 10,000-11,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-15,000 11,000-15,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 30
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)